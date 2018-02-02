Goals still ahead of Gamecocks despite struggles against UConn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina’s latest test against Connecticut ended with the same outcome as the Gamecock’s first five meetings with the Huskies.

A 29-8 second quarter showing powered No. 1 UConn over No. 7 USC Thursday night 83-58, quieting and quelling a sellout crowd full of fans at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks dropped to 0-6 against the Huskies, falling to 0-15 against No. 1 ranked AP programs all-time.

Carolina (18-4) outscored Connecticut (21-0) in the second half 34-30, but trailed the top-ranked team in the nation by as much as 34 points.

While Huskies’ head coach Geno Auriemma saw his squad beat their fifth Top 10 opponent this season, Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson, and the garnet and black will look to bounce back when they travel to No. 2 Mississippi State Monday in a rematch of last year’s National Championship game. USC will face MSU for the first time since beating the Bulldogs 67-55 in Dallas last April for their first NCAA Title in program history.