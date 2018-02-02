GRAVE DIGGERRRRR returns to the Colonial Life Arena for a weekend of loud trucks and crushed cars

The Tyler's Travels Team went to the CLA to learn about driving monster trucks and race a driver

Behind the Monster Jam Scenes:

The Big Race:

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Monster trucks, loud engines, and crushed cars are promised to left in the wake as Monster Jam returns to Colonial Life Arena. The Tyler’s Travels Team went behind the scenes to learn what it is like to drive Scooby Doo, and to challenge a professional driver to a little race…with a little truck.

Northern Nightmare, Nitro Menace, Sooby Doo, Grave Digger, Monster Mutt and other will have three shows this weekend at the CLA, including an opportunity to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close and personal at the 1:00 PM show on Sunday. You can find more info HERE.