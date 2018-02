Hoop it Up Blood Drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — When it comes to saving lives, donating blood is a slam dunk.

Today the City of Columbia held its annual “Hoop It Up” Blood Drive at the Columbia Convention Center.

Organizers say it’s critical to collect donations to make sure they’re able to maintain enough blood for those in need.

If you were not able to roll up your sleeves Friday, you can always call to make an appointment to stop by their headquarters on Bull Street to make donation.