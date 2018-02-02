Men charged in shooting death of Sumter man found on the side of the road

Jamar Omar Rush

Harris/Provided

Lloyd/Provided





SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Two men were arrested in what the Sumter County Sheriff is calling a “senseless killing….there is no reason for it to have happened.”

Sheriff Anthony Dennis announced the arrests of Gerquell Harris, 17, and Antwan Lloyd, 26, in the January 13 shooting death of Jarvis Omar Rush.

Rush’s body was found on the side of the road around 10:30 that morning.

“We still have an ongoing investigation and there could be other arrests,” Dennis said.

Harris is charged with conspiracy, accessory to attempted armed robbery and obstruction to justice.

Lloyd is charged with conspiracy, attempted armed robbery and murder.

The men are both being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and will have first appearance hearings at 2 p.m. Friday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.