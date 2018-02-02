Plant Expansion Expected to Bring 350 Jobs to Calhoun County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Governor’s office announced that Zeus Industrial Products is expanding operations in Calhoun County.

According to the Governor’s office, the $76 million dollar investment is expected to bring 350 jobs, over the next several years.

Zeus develops and manufacturers polymer tubing for a variety of industries, including the medical, fluid handling and electrical markets.

The expansion site will be located approximately two miles from Zeus’ existing Gaston, S.C. facility, off of I-26 near Exit 119, say officials.

Expected completion of the newly expanded site is set for 2019.