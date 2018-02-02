Teens Arrested Accused of Chase in Stolen Car

HOWELL, ZYKESE DEMAR TREVON

JENKINS, JALEN



Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says they arrested two teens they say took them on a short chase in a stolen car with stolen property inside the vehicle.

According to Deputies, a school resource officer noticed two teens on the campus of Airport High School where officials say they were disturbing the school.

Officials say an investigator attempted to stop the car along Platt Springs Road, but authorities say 17 year old Zykese Howell continued driving, taking police on a short chase in what was later determined to be a stolen car.

Inside the car, officials say they found marijuana and some items that were reportedly stolen during a series of car break in’s earlier this week.

Deputies say Howell who was driving the car is accused of being in possession of a a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.

The passenger, 17 year old Jalen Jenkins has been charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Both teens have been released on bond. T