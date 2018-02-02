Will You Stand for the National Anthem Sunday? Viewers React to the Governor’s Super Bowl Proclamation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- NFL players taking a knee to protest social injustices moved to the forefront of political conversations after President Trump condemned them for the act. South Carolina governor Henry McMaster stands with the president.

Earlier this week, Governor McMaster issued a proclamation, encouraging everyone in the state to stand for the national anthem during Super Bowl LII.

Whether you plan to watch the game at home with your family or at a bar with your friends, the governor said he wants everyone standing for the anthem on Sunday.

“Standing for the national anthem transcends whatever the activity is, wherever the location is, around the world when that national anthem is played, people should stand,” McMaster.

Governor McMaster said he issued the “Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday” proclamation with our state’s military make up in mind, saying standing is the very least Americans should do when the anthem is played.

“It’s very simple. Everybody living today in the world owes something to the freedom that the flag represents and what it has done,” said McMaster.

Some active duty military members said they appreciate the governor’s gesture while other members of society say patriotism is a preference. What’s your take? Vote on our Twitter poll below:

Will you stand for the anthem before Super Bow LII? @abc_columbia @GabAFranklin — Robert Dew (@RobABCColumbia) February 2, 2018