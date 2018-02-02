Will You Stand for the National Anthem Sunday? Viewers React to the Governor’s Super Bowl Proclamation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- NFL players taking a knee to protest social injustices moved to the forefront of political conversations after President Trump condemned them for the act. South Carolina governor Henry McMaster stands with the president.
Earlier this week, Governor McMaster issued a proclamation, encouraging everyone in the state to stand for the national anthem during Super Bowl LII.
Whether you plan to watch the game at home with your family or at a bar with your friends, the governor said he wants everyone standing for the anthem on Sunday.
Will you stand for the anthem before Super Bow LII? @abc_columbia @GabAFranklin
— Robert Dew (@RobABCColumbia) February 2, 2018