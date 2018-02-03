3 Arrested on After Drugs And Weapons Found in Lexington Co. Home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Three people have been arrested on drug and weapon charges on Monday.

Michelle Eisinger, 42, is charged with possessing and trafficking illegal drugs. Jason Rivers Jr., 30, is charged with illegally possessing a firearm and failing to register as a sex offender. Kevin Vinson Jr., 36, is charged with illegally possessing drugs and a firearm.

Lexington County narcotics agents arrested the three suspects after executing a search warrant at a Lexington home.

While serving the warrant investigators spotted Vinson inside a vehicle with illegal narcotics in plain view, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. Investigators also found a weapon in the car before searching the house, where they say more drugs and weapons were found.

Deputies found Xanax, Ativan, Klonopin, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun inside the home during the search, according to Koon.

“This house contained a lot of drugs that could have also been distributed to more people if our deputies hadn’t intervened,” Koon said. “We’re glad to get these drugs off the streets.”

Eisinger and Rivers are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Vinson has been released after posting bail.