Clemson seeks third-straight win at Wake Forest

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – After back-to-back wins over Georgia Tech and No. 19 North Carolina, the No. 20 Clemson Tigers take to the road for their second-straight Saturday, battling Wake Forest in Winston-Salem at 2 p.m. over at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Tigers trail the Demon Deacons in the all-time series between ACC opponents 99-61, but have won four-straight and nine of their last 10 against their conference rival from the Triad. Clemson also swept their pair of meetings with Wake in the 2016-17 season, winning their road matchup 95-83.

The Tigers enter February with the second-best record in the ACC, having gone 7-3 in their first month of play, equal with No. 4 Duke. The Tigers and Blue Devils trail No. 2 Virginia, who are a perfect 10-0 against their league.

Wake Forest has the second-worst record in the Atlantic Coast at 2-8.