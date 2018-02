Columbia Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect

Kent Thompson Jr.

Kentrell Thompson



COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A man wanted for attempted murder is now behind bars.

Columbia police arrested Kentrell Thompson Friday night. Officers say on December 5, 2017 Kentrell and his twin brother Kent Thompson Jr. allegedly shot a man several times at a convenience store in the 3900 block of West Beltline.

Kent was arrested on January 22nd.

The twins are charged with Attempted Murder and Assault and Battery.