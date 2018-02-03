Gamecocks aim to grow from late struggles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After losing their last three games at home, Carolina hopes to cure their recent woes on the road.

The Gamecocks have struggled in the final five minutes against Tennessee, Texas Tech, and Mississippi State, outscored 35-18 in that time span across all three loses.

USC travels to College Station to face Texas A&M to begin the second half of SEC play in the final stretch of regular season play, aiming to further boost their resume for the postseason when they play the Aggies at 2 p.m. Saturday.