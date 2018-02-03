Gamecocks alum Ingram shows off arm, claims he can throw football 100 yards

MINNEAPOLIS (WOLO) – Former Gamecock great and Los Angeles Chargers pro bowler Melvin Ingram is having plenty of success in the NFL as a pass rusher.

But, if the Bolts ever need to give Phillip Rivers a breather, the defensive end can fill in with an apparent cannon for an arm.

Visitng Minnesota for the Super Bowl’s festivities, Ingram was a guest on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, claiming that he can throw a football 100 yards.

“I’m a fourth-string quarterback,” said Ingram.

The Carolina star told the show that in his college days, he could throw the ball the length of the field easily, and then proceeded to fire footballs from one knee on a field set up for the show.

Click the video below to see how Ingram did:

So, @MelvinIngram says he can throw a football 100 yards. And you know what!? We don't doubt him one bit after this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YUD2raNdJ5 — GMFB (@gmfb) February 2, 2018