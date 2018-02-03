Richland County Public Library to Unveil New Children’s Area Garden Level

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Looking for an adventure at the Richland Library for children and teens?

The Richland Library Main will unveil its newly designed garden level in a grand reopening Saturday, February 3.

The garden level has been closed for renovations since March 2017, according to library officials.

Saturday’s event is free and will take place from 10am-Noon.

Participants can see the new design, and meet local author, Dinah Johnson, and artist-in-residence Maria Fabrizio.

The Main Library is at 1431 Assembly Street, in Columbia.