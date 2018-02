Teen Arrested For Stealing Dog From Columbia Animal Shelter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- One of the two suspects accused of stealing a female pit bull from the City’s animal shelter has been arrested.

Raqwan Thompson,19, was found Friday at his Marlboro Street home. Thompson is charged with Burglary Second Degree and Larceny. A judge set his bond at $30,000.

Officers say they’re working hard to locate the dog.