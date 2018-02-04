Clemson’s Dawkins inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS (WOLO) – After a stellar stretch at Clemson, Brian Dawkins went on to shine in a 16-year career at the NFL level. Saturday night, the former safety learned his achievements will now be immortalized among the best to ever play the game.

After recording 895 tackles, 37 interceptions, forcing 36 fumbles, and recovering 19 of them, the safety will join the Class of 2018 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Dawkins recorded most of his career stats across 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected with the 61st pick of the 1996 NFL Draft. Dawkins lettered all four seasons with the Tigers, recognized as an AP second-team All-American in his senior campaign. He registered 15 turnovers in his time in the orange and purple, with 11 interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

Dawkins was named to the 1996 NFL All-Rookie Team, as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade 1st-Team for the 2000’s. Brian was also a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, receiving seven with the Eagles, and two in his final three years playing with the Denver Broncos.

The Tiger alum is with the Eagles in Minneapolis, where on the eve of his former franchise playing in Super Bowl LII, he spoke with the team about his induction into Canton after his second year of eligibility for the Hall.

Clemson released the following statement from head coach Dabo Swinney following the news of Dawkins’ achievement:

“Brian Dawkins has represented this football program, this University, with distinction for over 25 years,” said Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney. “He had a terrific career at Clemson, then had an even better career in the NFL with Philadelphia and Denver.

“It was not just his accomplishments on the field, it is his character, his leadership, the respect that people have for him, that stand out. For years I have dealt with NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers and I can’t tell you how many times they have told me stories of Brian Dawkins.

“Now with his selection, he is the first former Clemson football player to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. It is a fitting honor.”

Dawkins will be inducted in Canton alongside four other modern era selections: wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, and linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher. The ceremony will take place August 4.

Personnel executive Bobby Beathard and seniors committee selections Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile will also be welcomed into the Hall of Fame with said group.