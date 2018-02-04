Gamecocks Baseball legend Bass passes away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Carolina baseball player Earl Pass has passed away at the age of 65.

Gamecock Athletics, in a release mourning the pitcher’s passing, said Bass is “considered by many as the greatest baseball player in Gamecock history”.

With roots in the Midlands, originally from Cayce, Bass donned the garnet and black from 1972-75 and was recognized as an SEC Legend at the conference tournament in Hoover last season.

“I was shocked,” Bass said about being named an SEC Legend. “It was quite a nice surprise. I didn’t know who else from the program was in there, but I said Coach Richardson has to be in there ahead of me, for sure. So it’s really special.”

Our thoughts are with the Bass family after the passing of Earl Bass. Bass was a two-time All-American, helped the Gamecocks to the CWS in 1975, won 23 consecutive games on the mound and was named an SEC Baseball Legend this past May. pic.twitter.com/Mlj6JKm2Fo — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) February 4, 2018

Bass was 65 years old. He was working as a restaurant owner in Palm Beach, Florida, according to his Facebook page.

Selected with the second-overall pick in the 1975 MLB June Draft-Secondary Phase by the St. Louis Cardinals, Bass started his pro career with Triple-A Tulsa, pitching four seasons in the minors. He had a career 32-27 record across Double-A and Triple-A.

Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Gamecock great Earl Bass. — Mark Kingston (@CoachKingUSC) February 4, 2018

A humble man just as great off the field. RIP https://t.co/WlWLZGKq7W — Ray Tanner (@RayTannerSC) February 4, 2018