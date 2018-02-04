Gamecocks’ Googer announces retirement from football

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecocks wide receiver Terry Googer is stepping away from the game of football.

The rising redshirt-senior has decided to end his football career, as announced on his twitter account Sunday.

Googer last suited up for the garnet and black against Texas A&M September 30, where he suffered a head injury injury while covering a punt. He was carted off the field, recovered, but never appeared again for Carolina as they went on to win nine games and the Outback Bowl.

Terry, a Sports and Entertainment Management major from Atlanta, caught 12 passes for 140 yards in his collegiate career. He made five starts.

Here is Googer’s statement from his tweet:

