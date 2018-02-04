Gamecocks pick up commitment from Dylan Wonnum

(WOLO) – Ahead of National Signing Day on February 7, the Gamecocks picked up a commitment with a familiar name Saturday. A second Wonnum is coming to Carolina.

After D.J. Wonnum led USC in sacks with six in his sophomore season, his younger brother Dylan announced he too will join Will Muschamp’s program.

Wonnum is a four-star offensive line prospect, ranked 117th in the Class of 2018 by ESPN.

He’s the fourth offensive lineman set to join the Gamecocks in this recruiting class, including Chapin’s Hank Manos, Lugoff Elgin’s Wyatt Campbell, and Jovaughn Gwyn.

Older brother DJ kept his comment on the matter of Dylan’s commitment quick and brief.

😈😈 — Dj Wonnum (@DWonnum) February 3, 2018