At least 2 dead, 70 injured in Cayce train collision

(ABC NEWS) — At least 2 people are dead and at least another 70 injured after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a freight train in South Carolina early Sunday morning, officials said.

The two deaths occurred in the Amtrak train, not the freight train, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed.

Injuries ranged from minor cuts to broken bones, a spokesman for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division told CNN.

Amtrak initially said in a statement, “Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina.”

The statement continued, “The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars. There were 8 crew members and approximately 139 passengers, with injuries reported. Local authorities are on the scene responding. More information will be provided as available.”

CSX said in a statement, “This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., an incident involving a CSX train and an Amtrak train occurred in Cayce, SC near Dixiana Road and S.R. 26. Reports of injuries have been confirmed. An emergency response plan has been activated to provide full support. Lexington County authorities have been notified and are responding to the incident. Additional information will be made available as details of the incident are confirmed.”

A spokesperson for Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, South Carolina, told ABC News that it received 25 patients with minor injuries. The spokesperson added that Palmetto Health Center also received patients, but the number of patients and the injuries sustained is unclear.

The NTSB will investigate the incident. The NTSB go team will consist of more than a dozen investigators and support staff. Chairman of the NTSB board Robert Sumwalt will be the board member for the Go Team, an NTSB spokesperson told ABC News.

The Red Cross is hosting a reception site for passengers at Pine Ridge Middle School.

We are told Lizards Thicket is providing meas.

ABC News’ Daniel Steinberger contributed to this report. Follow the latest on this story here.