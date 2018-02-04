Lexington County Coroner Identifies Two Killed in Amtrak Train Crash

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the two fatalities in the Amtrak train crash.

According to Fisher, they are Amtrak employees identified as Mr. Michael Cella, 36, of Orange Park, Florida and Mr.

Michael Kempf, 54, of Savannah, Georgia were the conductor and engineer, respectively, of the Amtrak train.

According to the coroner, Mr. Cella and Mr. Kempf were pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple body trauma sustained in the collision.

The southbound Amtrak train collided with a northbound CSX freight train, which was stationary, causing the Amtrak train to derail, according to Margaret Fisher.