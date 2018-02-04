Palmetto Health Officials Update: Number of Patients Treated in Train Crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Palmetto Health hospitals say they are treating patients from the Amtrak train crash.

Here are the latest numbers from Hospital officials:

Palmetto Health did receive 62 patients: 59 adults and 3 children. Patient count and conditions at the hospitals include:

Palmetto Health Baptist received 4 patients: 1 admitted in fair condition.

Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge received 10 patients: 1 admitted in fair condition, 1 still being evaluated for admission.

Palmetto Health Richland received 48 patients: 4 were admitted. Patient conditions include 1 in critical condition, 2 in serious condition and 1 in fair condition.

All other patients were evaluated, treated and released but may still be waiting to be transported.