President Trump, SC Lawmakers Respond to Deadly Amtrak Train Crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — President Donald Trump responded to the Amtrak train crash in Cayce, sending thoughts and prayers to victims.

President Trump also thanks First Responders in South Carolina for their work.

Here’s what the President Tweeted: My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings train collision in South Carolina. Thank you to our incredible First Responders for the work they’ve done!

South Carolina Lawmakers are also responding.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott tweeted: My prayers are with the families of those killed in the train crash in Lexington County this morning, and hoping for the best for all those injured. South Carolina is with you all!

Congressman Joe Wilson tweeted: Heartbreaking news this morning. Roxanne and I are sending our thoughts and prayers to all those injured and to the loved ones of the two people who lost their life in this tragic accident.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Grahan tweeted: We continue to send our thoughts to those impacted by the terrible train accident this morning in Cayce. We will keep everyone involved, along with our first responders, in our prayers.