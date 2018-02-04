Watch: SC EMD, Governor Briefing on Amtrak Train Crash in Cayce

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Emergency Operations officials continue to investigate and work through the details of an Amtrak train crash in Cayce.

In a briefing Sunday morning, Governor Henry McMaster said Hearts go out to all those involved.

Governor McMaster says the two people that were killed in the crash are Amtrak employees.

McMaster says that he has spoken with the NTSB and they will have to determine the details of the crash between the Amtrak train and the freighter train.

According to Lexington County officials they transported a total of 116 patients.

Also, Lexington County deputies have been transporting train passengers to a Red Cross SC reunification site at Pine Ridge Middle School.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates.