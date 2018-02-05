(7) Gamecocks face (2) Mississippi State on the road Monday night

Heather Fordham

Columbia, S.C.– The Gamecocks (18-4, 7-2 SEC) are on the road tonight taking on #2/2 Mississippi State Bulldogs (23-0, 9-0 SEC) continuing the toughest eight-day stretch of the season for South Carolina. The match up features the top two shooting teams and highest scoring teams in the SEC and is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. in Humphrey Coliseum.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs battled for the SEC and NCAA title last year, however tonight’s game will not compare to a rematch based on both team’s rosters after losing multiple starters. South Carolina’s two-time SEC Player of the Year, A’ja Wilson and Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan will be the featured individual match up. Wilson leads the SEC in scoring averaging 22.7 points per game, with McCowan trailing in a close third with 11.5 points per game.

Sophomore Gamecock Tyasha Harris and Bulldog Morgan William will also be a match up to watch. Harris leads the SEC in assists with 6.5 per game and William ranking fifth with 4.6 assists. William comes out on-top in the assist-to-turn over ratio at 1-2. Junior Alexis Jennings will also be a notable for the Gamecocks as she has displayed a steady, physical and strong presence on South Carolina’s front court.

South Carolina leads the series 20-16 after winning the last 11 meetings with the Bulldogs. The Gamecocks will look to continue that streak tonight on the road in Mississippi.