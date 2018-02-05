Amtrak Train Investigation Underway, Victims Families Dealing with Aftermath

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The NTSB and other officials continue to investigate and work through the details of an Amtrak train crash in Cayce Sunday.

The NTSB was on scene Sunday and will continue to investigate the cause. The Miami-bound Amtrak train appeared to be on the wrong track when it collided with a freight train early Sunday morning, killing two people and injuring 116, officials said.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the two fatalities in the Amtrak train crash.

According to Fisher, they are Amtrak employees identified as Mr. Michael Cella, 36, of Orange Park, Florida and Mr.

Michael Kempf, 54, of Savannah, Georgia were the conductor and engineer, respectively, of the Amtrak train.

According to the coroner, Mr. Cella and Mr. Kempf were pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple body trauma sustained in the collision.

The southbound Amtrak train collided with a northbound CSX freight train, which was stationary, causing the Amtrak train to derail, according to Margaret Fisher.

We will continue to update this story.