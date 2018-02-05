Gamecocks hire new Director of Football Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has announced the hiring of George Wynn as Director of Football Operations, it was announced today. Wynn is replacing Robbie Liles, who is pursuing other opportunities outside athletics.

Regarded as one of the best in his field, Wynn has logged three previous stops as Director of Football Operations over the past 19 years. He served as the Director of Football Operations at Arizona State University from 1999-2005, assisting head coaches Bruce Snyder and Dirk Koetter; was the Assistant Athletics Director of Football Operations at the University of Texas from 2005-2011 under head coach Mack Brown; and most recently, as the Assistant Athletics Director for Football Operations at the University of Florida from 2011-2017, where he worked with Coach Muschamp and Jim McElwain.

Among his varied duties with Carolina Football, Wynn will oversee the logistics relating to the spring, preseason and postseason practices, serve as the liaison to the compliance office and several other athletics and university departments, coordinate team travel arrangements and oversee the football budget.

“Robbie Liles is a great Gamecock having been part of the football program for 17 years,” said Coach Muschamp. “He helped make my transition seamless and I appreciate all that he has done. We will certainly miss Robbie and (his wife) Lauren, and wish them all the best as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

“I’m excited to be able to fill his position by adding George Wynn to our staff,” continued Muschamp. “Having worked with George previously, I know he will be a tremendous asset for our program moving forward.”

Wynn was a four-year student-athlete in football, including three years as a starter, at the University of Georgia. A team captain as a senior, Wynn earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1992. He played football professionally for two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Following his retirement as a player, Wynn returned to Georgia where he earned a master’s degree in sports management in 1995 while serving as a recruiting coordinator assistant for the Bulldog football team. He then logged a stint as a compliance services intern for the NCAA before taking a position as a regional marketing director for the Harlem Globetrotters working with Geese Ausbie from 1996-1999.

Born December 25, 1970, Wynn is married to the former Leesha Hadley. The couple has two children, Royce and Lena.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.