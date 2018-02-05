Jeffery, Eagles beat Gilmore, Pats as Carolina alums battle for Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks teammates Alshon Jeffery and Stephon Gilmore were matched up against each other, wide receiver vs. cornerback, as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 41-33.

Both went to Carolina and played with the garnet and black from 2009 to 2011.

Jeffery caught three passes for 73 yards, scoring the first touchdown of the game. Gilmore eventually moved to guard his former college roommate through a majority of the game in one-on-one coverage, registering four tackles, two deflections, and helped force an interception in what was the only Eagles turnover of the night.

Jeffery isn’t the only Gamecock to earn a ring Sunday night. Former Carolina star Duce Staley now serves as Philly’s running backs coach. He claimed a championship as a player 12 years ago with the Steelers in Super Bowl XL.