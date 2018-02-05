Missing Sumter Woman Sought

2018-02-05_172912 Photo: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the look out for a Judith Cole who has not been seen since Monday morning.

Authorities say, Cole left her home around 7:30 Monday morning in a dark grey colored jeep with the SC License plate number FFU-427. Officials say she also has a tag showing the Tazmanian Devil on the tail end of the vehicle.

Deputies say, Cole was reportedly spotted in Pickens County around 2:15 Monday afternoon, the same place officials say her credit card was used at a local business, but has not been seen or heard from since.

According to authorities, the family of Mrs. Cole says she’s in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s and could be disoriented. If you have seen her or the jeep she was last seen driving, you are asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

