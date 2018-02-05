Sheriff Warns of Child Porn Video Circulating on Facebook

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to on alert. According to authorities there is a video depicting child pornography that officials say has now gone viral on the social media site Facebook.

Authorities tell ABC Columbia News that the explicit video appears to show an adult male engaged in a sexual act with a very small child. According to Newberry Officials the video is being shared through “messenger” on the social media site asking people to help catch the perpetrator. However, officials say every time the video is shared and or viewed, Deputies say you are then in possession and disseminating child pornography, an illegal act.

Deputies are asking anyone that receives this email or video message should be reported it to the “reporting mechanism” on the site you are using and notify your local law enforcement immediately.

Authorities tell us Facebook is working with law enforcement and has launched an investigation into the video.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on air and online.