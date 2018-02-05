Students at Pine Ridge Middle Send Messages of Hope to Amtrak Survivors

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)-Right after the Amtrak and CSX trains collided Sunday, Pine Ridge Middle School opened its doors to help survivor. Although all the victims are off the campus, students are still finding a way to support them.

Officials said over 400 students attend the school, many of them living just miles away from the collision. Students wanted the survivors and their families to know they are still thinking about them.

During National School Counselor’s Week, Julia Beckham of Pine Ridge Middle School said she saw an opportunity for her students help out in a time of tragedy.

“We are going to make some banners and send some cards to not only those who are injured but we will also find a way to mail some to the families of those who lost their lives,” Beckham said.

Her sixth, seventh and eighth graders gave up some of their lunch time, each writing their own message to those affected.

With the school sitting just down the street from Pine Ridge Drive where the accident happened, students say the wreck hit close to home.

The middle school stepped in to help dozens of injured passengers on Sunday. Students said they were happy to continue making a difference.

Staff members want to send the cards out as soon as possible, hoping students learn a lesson on empathy and compassion.