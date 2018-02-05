Watch: Gamecocks’ coach Staley celebrates Eagles’ Super Bowl win

(WOLO) – Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is always proud to represent her hometown of Philadelphia. One way she lets that pride shine is through following her favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

After traveling with the No. 7 Gamecocks Sunday ahead of Monday’s National Championship game rematch with No. 2 Mississippi State, Staley was able to settle in to her hotel room and watch the Eagles win their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

Yooooooooo congrats to @Eagles! The entire city! We did it!! Destiny! Philly we are all the way up!! Let’s gooooo!! pic.twitter.com/HQV1zhGaGh — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018

Coach was packed and prepared to celebrate her squad, breaking out her Alshon Jeffery jersey when the former Carolina star scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LII.

She also wore her own personalized jersey, showing love to former Eagles and Gamecocks running back, turned Philly running back coach Duce Staley.