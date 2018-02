Accidental tsunami warning sent along SC coast

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – No, a tsunami is not heading for the South Carolina coast.

Tuesday (2/6) morning, private forecast provider AccuWeather sent an errant push notification to cell phones up and down the east coast issuing a tsunami warning.

The company is now blaming the mishap on the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service however, tweeted that there was no threat and that Accuweather misinterpreted a monthly test-alert.