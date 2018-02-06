Baby in Dumpster Trial Begins

Rochelle Dean,

Socastee, SC (WOLO) —The trial for a woman accused of putting her newborn in a dumpster is now underway.

Shelby Taylor is charged with attempted murder by child abuse and has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say the incident took place in April of 2015, when her infant was found in a white trash bag -tied with knots- outside an apartment complex.

Officials say Taylor turned herself in to police the same day and requested a trial.
She is out of jail on bond.

The infant officials say she attempted to discard managed to survive the ordeal.

