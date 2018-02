Hudson Automotive Group donates $25k SC Troopers Association

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A midlands car dealer wants to make sure the families of state troopers killed in the line of duty have the resources they need.

Tuesday (2/6) morning the Hudson Automotive Group donated $25,000 to the South Carolina Troopers Association.

Troopers say its good to know someone in the community has their back.