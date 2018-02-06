Mother of Train Crash Victim Speaks Out

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) – The mother of an Amtrak engineer killed in a crash in South Carolina says he was rattled by another crash less than a year before. Catherine Kempf says her son’s train hit a vehicle at a rail crossing in the first crash and he sought counseling because he knew he had people’s lives in his hands. Michael Kempf and conductor Michael Cella died Sunday and more than 100 people were injured when their passenger train ran on to a side track and slammed head on into an empty freight train.