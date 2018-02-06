Mother of Train Crash Victim Speaks Out

AP,

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) – The mother of an Amtrak engineer killed in a crash in South Carolina says he was rattled by another crash less than a year before. Catherine Kempf says her son’s train hit a vehicle at a rail crossing in the first crash and he sought counseling because he knew he had people’s lives in his hands. Michael Kempf and conductor Michael Cella died Sunday and more than 100 people were injured when their passenger train ran on to a side track and slammed head on into an empty freight train.

Share

Related

Winner of $560 million Powerball is suing to retai...
John Mahoney of ‘Frasier’ dies at 77
‘Dancing with the Stars’ tour bus cras...
Tuesday Morning Menu

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android