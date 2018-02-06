Chaos After Amtrak Crash Revealed in 911 Calls

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)- Calls into Lexington County paint a frantic picture for travelers riding through Cayce en route to Miami Sunday. As NTSB investigators continue to search for the exact cause of the deadly crash, new audio released overnight reveals the horrifying moments after Amtrak train 91 collided with the idle CSX train in Cayce.

One passenger identified as Ashley, calling around 2:30 a.m. describes the gruesome scene when the trains clashed.

“There’s babies with their heads busted wide open, bleeding. It’s crazy we need help,” Ashley told dispatchers.”We derailed, and everybody flew to the front of the train. The seats are not even on the chairs anymore. Everything is everywhere. We wrecked on the train.”

Through the turmoil, dispatchers acted promptly, sending EMS around 2:35 according to a Lexington County event report. All the while, reassuring passengers they would be okay.