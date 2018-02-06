Rapper Drake Surprises Student

Miami, Fl (WOLO) — Some rap artists are often known for coming up with amazing lyrics and musical beats that can get your to dance the night away. But for one Miami Student, the music to her ears didn’t come from the music Rapper Drake makes, but from his heart. See what he did that this young lady says has changed her life for the better.

Want to hear more? ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier will sit down with the teen to get her take on the super surprise tonight on the news at 11.