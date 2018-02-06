Would you like Hair with that Shake?

Rochelle Dean,

Japan (WOLO) — French fries may not be the best thing to eat if you are looking to lose weight, but if you are trying to gain a little more grain on top of your noggin, some Japanese scientist say you may be in luck.

Japanese scientists say they’ve found a new treatment for hair loss that may have some of you feeling a little “salty”.
According to a paper published in the Journal Biomaterials, Scientists were able to re-grow hair in mice using the same type of silicon used by some fast-food restaurants in their fries.

Preliminary research suggests the same method will be just as successful when it’s used on people.

