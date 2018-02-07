19-year-old gouges own eyes out near upstate church

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Witnesses in the upstate say a woman used her hands to gouge out her own eyes.

The 19-year-old was allegedly walking outside of a church but moments later was seen kneeling near train tracks.

When Anderson County deputies and emergency medical crews got to the woman, they say she was holding her eyes in her hands and fighting anyone coming near her.

Witnesses say it was a horrifying scene.

Eventually the woman was put on a stretcher and flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.