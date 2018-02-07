Adrenaline-junkies race down mountain on shovels in New Mexico

ANGEL FIRE, NM (WOLO) – Hundreds of spectators gathered at the Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico Super Bowl Weekend, as competitors raced down the slopes on snow shovels.

The 38th Annual Angel Fire World Championship Shovel Races took over the mountain for a day of high-speed fun.

The premise is pretty simple – organizers said racers sit in the scoop of a standard aluminum snow shovel, with the handle pointed downhill, and then lift their limbs in the air to let gravity take over. Each rider gets to runs, with top speeds hitting 60 miles per hour.