Blythewood’s Jaydon Brunson Signs with SC State

Columbia S.C. – Blythewood High School’s own Jaydon Brunson signed a letter of intent today to play at South Carolina State University.

The 5’9, 173 lb cornerback had interest from Georgia State, but ultimately decided to take his talents to Orangeburg.

He will join fellow Columbia native, Quincy Hill of Spring Valley as the two look to make an impact.