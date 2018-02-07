Charleston BLM activist Muhiydin Moye shot, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WCIV) – Family members of prominent Charleston civil rights activist Muhiydin Moye say he was shot and killed overnight in New Orleans.

The New Orleans coroner’s office has confirmed Moye, also known as Muhiydin D’baha, has died.

A woman claiming to be Moye’s relative tells ABC News 4 he was shot in the leg, and died of blood loss in a New Orleans hospital.

Other known local activists, including Pastor Thomas Dixon, have taken to social media to express their condolences and share news of Moye’s death.

The New Orleans coroner’s office would not release specifics of his cause of death when reached by phone Tuesday. His body is being held in a city morgue, awaiting an autopsy.

Moye, 32, was an activist with Black Lives Matter Charleston, organizing rallies for civil rights, and demanding both greater transparency and increased public oversight of law enforcement in the wake of the Walter Scott shooting.

ABC News 4 has reached out to New Orleans Police for more information on the circumstances of Moye’s death.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.