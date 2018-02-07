Finding the Soul in Philanthropy

After a national tour, a very special exhibit opens in Columbia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–After appearances across the country, an exhibit that shares the tradition of African-American philanthropy opens at the Assembly Street branch of the Richland Library.

According to Cliff Bourke with the Central Carolina Community Foundation, The Soul of Philanthropy has photos, stories, videos, poetry, and even a chalkboard where you can add your reasons for giving back.

Eight local philanthropists will be recognized in conjunction with the exhibition, with their stories displayed at the library.

The exhibit opens Sunday and runs through May 6.

