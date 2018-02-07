Free Mardi Gras Columbia Festival to take over City Roots Farm Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The 8th annual free Mardi Gras Columbia Festival will take over City Roots Farm Saturday for a full day of revelry.

The family-friendly event will feature a number of activities throughout the day. with all beverage proceeds benefiting Midlands non-profit, Heroes in Blue. The organization’s founder, Kassy Alia, is the queen of the festivities, while national political correspondent and former S.C. House Rep. Bakari Sellers is the grand marshal of the parade.

The celebrating of New Orleans culture and traditions is hosted by the Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya, in collaboration with Soda City and City Roots.

Schedule of Events:

9 a.m.: The Annual Lagniappe 5k Run

Runners, walkers, dogs and spectators are invited (in costume, or not) to the morning race, with registration taking place at 8 a.m. at the soccer fields near Owens Field airport. The 5K course runs through the Rosewood neighborhood. Registration is $30 – that includes a t-shirt. Dogs cost $5.

11 a.m.: Mardi Gras Columbia Parade

The big parade will start at 11 a.m. following the race. Lineup starts at 10 a.m. You are free to walk or ride a bike in the parade at the last minute.

12 p.m. – dark: Mardi Gras Columbia Festival

The festival kicks off at noon. Local and regional bands will perform on four different stages, including but not limited to the following: Those Lavender Whales, EZ Shakes, Alarm Drum, Black Iron Gathering, Big Sky Revival, Sandcastles, Soda City Brass Band, Plowboys, George Fetner and The Strays, Flat Out Strangers, The Dubber, Pharaohs in Space, Devils in Disguise, Whisky Tango Revue, Buckdancer, Boomtown Waifs, The Captain Midnight Band.