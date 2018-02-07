Gamecock women’s soccer signs 11 on National Signing Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer coach Shelley Smith unveiled her 2018 signing class Wednesday, announcing the addition of 11 student-athletes.

The newest Gamecocks boast impressive individual and team achievements at the club soccer and international level.

“We’re excited about this signing class,” Smith said. “They bring in a lot of experience after playing at the top club levels. Internationally, they have played at the top levels also.”

This year’s class features two student-athletes from South Carolina as well as players from Florida, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Michigan and Ontario.

“These players come from all over the country, and they’ve done a great job to seek each other out and learn about each other,” Smith said. “I think they’re going to be a great class together.”

The Gamecocks punched the program’s first ticket to the Women’s College Cup this past year and finished their 2017 campaign with a mark of 19-3-1. Carolina, which has reached the NCAA Elite Eight in three of the last four years, captured its second-straight SEC Regular-Season Title last fall after going unbeaten (9-0-1) in league play.

2018 Signing Class

Morgan Armstrong

Forward/Midfielder • Davie, Fla. • St. Thomas Aquinas • Weston FC

Player Profile

Competed for Weston FC of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL)

Played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, leading the team to the state championship for the 2016-17 season

Attended American Heritage as a freshman and guided the soccer team to the state title for the 2014-15 season

Daughter of Ronda and James Armstrong

Samantha Chang

Midfielder • Mississauga, Ontario • John Fraser Secondary School • Unionville Milliken Soccer Club

Player Profile

Tabbed the 2017 League 1 Ontario Young Player of the Year

Selected as the Senior Athlete of the Year as a junior while at John Fraser Secondary School

Competed for the Unionville Milliken Soccer Club in Canada

Daughter of Byoung and Debbie Chang

Gina Giovinco

Forward • Lynbrook, N.Y. • Lynbrook Senior • HBC Impact 00

Player Profile

Played for the HBC Impact 00 of the U.S. Youth Soccer National League

Invited to the U.S. Soccer National Training Center

Won three state championships, three regional championships and reached the national championship (bronze medal) while with HBC Impact 00

Collected All-Conference, All-County and All-State honors while playing for Lynbrook Senior and helped lead the school to the 2014 and 2015 conference championship

Daughter of Patricia and Joseph Giovinco

Jyllissa Harris

Forward/Midfielder • Hazlet, N.J. • Red Bank Catholic School • PDA Gunners/Sky Blue

Player Profile

Competed for the PDA Gunners and Sky Blue of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL),

Helped her club win the 2016 ECNL National Championship

Participated in the U.S. Soccer Federation ID2 Camp and was invited to the National ECNL ID Camp in 2017

Garnered All-Conference and All-State honors while leading Red Bank Catholic School in goals as a freshman, sophomore and junior

Red Bank Catholic won the Non-Public A South Section Title and the Non-Public A Co-Championship during her time there

Was a nominee for the High School All-American game in 2017

Daughter of Jill and Eric Harris

Sutton Jones

Defender • Fort Mill, S.C. • Charlotte Latin • Charlotte Soccer Academy (CSA)

Player Profile

Played for the Charlotte Soccer Academy (CSA) of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL)

Named the 2018 Female Defender of the Year in her final season at Charlotte Latin

Guided Charlotte Latin to the state championship in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and captained the team as a junior and senior

Received North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) All-Conference and All-State honors at Charlotte Latin in 2017

Daughter of Becky and C.T. Jones

Amanda Martin

Defender • Miami, Fla. • Miami Country Day School • Sunrise Sting/Orlando City

Player Profile

Competed at the Nike National Camp and was part of the Olympic Development Program (ODP) that traveled to Brazil, Costa Rica and Italy

Played for the Sunrise Sting and Orlando City at the club level

Captained the Sunrise Sting and guided them to regionals before helping Orlando City advance to nationals

Played at Miami Country Day School, where she earned First-Team All-County honors and was selected as the Player of the Year for Dade County as a freshman

Miami Country Day won three-straight district championships and advanced to the regional finals three years in a row during her time there

Daughter of Marisol Ortega and Richard Martin

Frances Ann Matise

Midfielder • Dallas, Texas • Highland Park • Sting

Player Profile

Played for the Sting of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL)

Competed for Highland Park High School, helping the team capture the state championship in 2017

Highland Park reached the state semifinal round in 2016

Earned the Fighting Scot Award (team honor) and received All-District and All-Tournament Team accolades while also serving as a captain for her school

Daughter of Fran and Mark Matise

Paige Mikula

Defender • Richboro, Pa. • Council Rock • FC Pennsylvania Strikers

Player Profile

Played for the FC Pennsylvania Strikers of the U.S. Youth Soccer National League

Helped lead the Strikers to championships at the state, regional and national league level

Competed for Council Rock High School, where she garnered First-Team All-League honors and was selected as the Rookie of the Year

Council Rock won the Friends Schools League (FSL) Title during her time there

Daughter of Trish and Jim Mikula

Kristen Parry

Midfielder • Acton, Mass. • Lawrence Academy • FC Stars of Massachusetts

Player Profile

Competed for the FC Stars of Massachusetts of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL)

Helped lead her the FC Stars to the ECNL playoffs three times in a stretch highlighted by an appearance in the National Semifinals in 2016

Played at Lawrence Academy, where she received a coaches award in 2016 before being tabbed the Team MVP in 2017

Earned All-League honors at Lawrence Academy and was a 2017 All-American candidate

Daughter of Stephanie and David Parry

Christy Lee Sheppard

Midfielder • Mount Pleasant, S.C. • Wando • NASA Tophat

Player Profile

Competed monthly at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center from 2013-16

Took part in the Olympic Development Program (ODP) National Camp in 2013 and 2014

Part of the ODP Region 3 Pool from 2013-15 and also competed at the Nike ID2 Camp

Played club soccer for NASA Tophat and United Soccer Academy (USA) Mount Pleasant

Helped guide her club to the ECNL Region 3 Club Championship as well as a spot in the national quarterfinals

Part of a squad that also won the Disney Showcase Title and Las Vegas Players Showcase Championship in 2015

Daughter of Christy and William J. Sheppard

Riley Tanner

Forward • Caledonia, Mich. • East Kentwood • Midwest United/Michigan Hawks

Player Profile

Played for Midwest United FC (2017-18) and the Michigan Hawks (2015-17) at the club level

Participated in the 2016 Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Training Camp

Named to the 2017 National Tournament Top XI after helping the Hawks win the national title that year

Earned All-Conference, All-District and First-Team All-State honors while playing for East Kentwood High School

East Kentwood won its conference, district and region and made it to the state’s final four during her time there

Daughter of Bellatriz Rintala and Sean Tanner