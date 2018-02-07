Gamecock women’s soccer signs 11 on National Signing Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer coach Shelley Smith unveiled her 2018 signing class Wednesday, announcing the addition of 11 student-athletes.
The newest Gamecocks boast impressive individual and team achievements at the club soccer and international level.
“We’re excited about this signing class,” Smith said. “They bring in a lot of experience after playing at the top club levels. Internationally, they have played at the top levels also.”
This year’s class features two student-athletes from South Carolina as well as players from Florida, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Michigan and Ontario.
“These players come from all over the country, and they’ve done a great job to seek each other out and learn about each other,” Smith said. “I think they’re going to be a great class together.”
The Gamecocks punched the program’s first ticket to the Women’s College Cup this past year and finished their 2017 campaign with a mark of 19-3-1. Carolina, which has reached the NCAA Elite Eight in three of the last four years, captured its second-straight SEC Regular-Season Title last fall after going unbeaten (9-0-1) in league play.
2018 Signing Class
Morgan Armstrong
Forward/Midfielder • Davie, Fla. • St. Thomas Aquinas • Weston FC
Player Profile
- Competed for Weston FC of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL)
- Played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, leading the team to the state championship for the 2016-17 season
- Attended American Heritage as a freshman and guided the soccer team to the state title for the 2014-15 season
- Daughter of Ronda and James Armstrong
Samantha Chang
Midfielder • Mississauga, Ontario • John Fraser Secondary School • Unionville Milliken Soccer Club
Player Profile
- Tabbed the 2017 League 1 Ontario Young Player of the Year
- Selected as the Senior Athlete of the Year as a junior while at John Fraser Secondary School
- Competed for the Unionville Milliken Soccer Club in Canada
- Daughter of Byoung and Debbie Chang
Gina Giovinco
Forward • Lynbrook, N.Y. • Lynbrook Senior • HBC Impact 00
Player Profile
- Played for the HBC Impact 00 of the U.S. Youth Soccer National League
- Invited to the U.S. Soccer National Training Center
- Won three state championships, three regional championships and reached the national championship (bronze medal) while with HBC Impact 00
- Collected All-Conference, All-County and All-State honors while playing for Lynbrook Senior and helped lead the school to the 2014 and 2015 conference championship
- Daughter of Patricia and Joseph Giovinco
Jyllissa Harris
Forward/Midfielder • Hazlet, N.J. • Red Bank Catholic School • PDA Gunners/Sky Blue
Player Profile
- Competed for the PDA Gunners and Sky Blue of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL),
- Helped her club win the 2016 ECNL National Championship
- Participated in the U.S. Soccer Federation ID2 Camp and was invited to the National ECNL ID Camp in 2017
- Garnered All-Conference and All-State honors while leading Red Bank Catholic School in goals as a freshman, sophomore and junior
- Red Bank Catholic won the Non-Public A South Section Title and the Non-Public A Co-Championship during her time there
- Was a nominee for the High School All-American game in 2017
- Daughter of Jill and Eric Harris
Sutton Jones
Defender • Fort Mill, S.C. • Charlotte Latin • Charlotte Soccer Academy (CSA)
Player Profile
- Played for the Charlotte Soccer Academy (CSA) of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL)
- Named the 2018 Female Defender of the Year in her final season at Charlotte Latin
- Guided Charlotte Latin to the state championship in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and captained the team as a junior and senior
- Received North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) All-Conference and All-State honors at Charlotte Latin in 2017
- Daughter of Becky and C.T. Jones
Amanda Martin
Defender • Miami, Fla. • Miami Country Day School • Sunrise Sting/Orlando City
Player Profile
- Competed at the Nike National Camp and was part of the Olympic Development Program (ODP) that traveled to Brazil, Costa Rica and Italy
- Played for the Sunrise Sting and Orlando City at the club level
- Captained the Sunrise Sting and guided them to regionals before helping Orlando City advance to nationals
- Played at Miami Country Day School, where she earned First-Team All-County honors and was selected as the Player of the Year for Dade County as a freshman
- Miami Country Day won three-straight district championships and advanced to the regional finals three years in a row during her time there
- Daughter of Marisol Ortega and Richard Martin
Frances Ann Matise
Midfielder • Dallas, Texas • Highland Park • Sting
Player Profile
- Played for the Sting of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL)
- Competed for Highland Park High School, helping the team capture the state championship in 2017
- Highland Park reached the state semifinal round in 2016
- Earned the Fighting Scot Award (team honor) and received All-District and All-Tournament Team accolades while also serving as a captain for her school
- Daughter of Fran and Mark Matise
Paige Mikula
Defender • Richboro, Pa. • Council Rock • FC Pennsylvania Strikers
Player Profile
- Played for the FC Pennsylvania Strikers of the U.S. Youth Soccer National League
- Helped lead the Strikers to championships at the state, regional and national league level
- Competed for Council Rock High School, where she garnered First-Team All-League honors and was selected as the Rookie of the Year
- Council Rock won the Friends Schools League (FSL) Title during her time there
- Daughter of Trish and Jim Mikula
Kristen Parry
Midfielder • Acton, Mass. • Lawrence Academy • FC Stars of Massachusetts
Player Profile
- Competed for the FC Stars of Massachusetts of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL)
- Helped lead her the FC Stars to the ECNL playoffs three times in a stretch highlighted by an appearance in the National Semifinals in 2016
- Played at Lawrence Academy, where she received a coaches award in 2016 before being tabbed the Team MVP in 2017
- Earned All-League honors at Lawrence Academy and was a 2017 All-American candidate
- Daughter of Stephanie and David Parry
Christy Lee Sheppard
Midfielder • Mount Pleasant, S.C. • Wando • NASA Tophat
Player Profile
- Competed monthly at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center from 2013-16
- Took part in the Olympic Development Program (ODP) National Camp in 2013 and 2014
- Part of the ODP Region 3 Pool from 2013-15 and also competed at the Nike ID2 Camp
- Played club soccer for NASA Tophat and United Soccer Academy (USA) Mount Pleasant
- Helped guide her club to the ECNL Region 3 Club Championship as well as a spot in the national quarterfinals
- Part of a squad that also won the Disney Showcase Title and Las Vegas Players Showcase Championship in 2015
- Daughter of Christy and William J. Sheppard
Riley Tanner
Forward • Caledonia, Mich. • East Kentwood • Midwest United/Michigan Hawks
Player Profile
- Played for Midwest United FC (2017-18) and the Michigan Hawks (2015-17) at the club level
- Participated in the 2016 Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Training Camp
- Named to the 2017 National Tournament Top XI after helping the Hawks win the national title that year
- Earned All-Conference, All-District and First-Team All-State honors while playing for East Kentwood High School
- East Kentwood won its conference, district and region and made it to the state’s final four during her time there
- Daughter of Bellatriz Rintala and Sean Tanner