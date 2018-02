House lawmakers say no to plastic-bag bans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – State lawmakers advanced a bill barring local governments from placing restrictions on plastic bags or one-time use containers, like to-go containers.

Bans already passed by some communities would not be affected.

The bill was considered last year but failed after republicans in coastal communities argued the state can’t dictate what local governments can or can’t do to protect sea life and the local economy.