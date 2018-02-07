Search Warrant Uncovers Pounds of Meth

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Deputies Narcotics division along with the DEA conducted a search of location in the area of Hazelwood and Garner’s Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon.

Once inside of the Lower Richland residence, officials say they discovered and seized 5 pounds of Meth equal to two kilos, with a street value of 20 thousand dollars.

Three women are now in custody. Deputies say 51 year old Christina Powell, 29 year old Ashley Powell, and 33 year old Christina Wyatt all face possession and trafficking charges.

