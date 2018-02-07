Upstate Woman Charged with Embezzlement

Gaffney, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged 49 year old Angela Mabry with taking public funds authorities say were missing from the Cherokee County Magistrate’s Office.

Officials believe Mabry embezzled at least 10 thousand dollars worth of money from July of 2016 to May of 2017 while working for the Magistrate’s Office where she was in charge of collecting, processing payments and making bank deposits for her employer.

According to a warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, an audit show discrepancies in the amount of money officials say Mabry was given and what was actually deposited in the department bank account.

The case will now be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

