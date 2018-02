West Columbia Water Boil Advisory

BoilAdvisory_02072018 (Map: City of West Columbia)

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Several residents in the West Columbia area are currently under a boil water advisory after water officials say a contractor working in the area struck a water line causing the damage.

Those who live in the locations listed below may experience a loss of water pressure, cloudy looking water or water with sediment in it. Until the advisory has been lifted, residents have been asked to boil there water for one full minute before using it to cook or drink.

Street Name Block Range ABBERLY VILLAGE CIR All BEAVER LN All BLACKBIRD DR 1500 – 1800 BLACKHAWK CT All BLACKHAWK TER All BLACKHAWK TRL All BLEEKER LN All BOB WHITE LN All BOULDER TOP CT All CHIPMUNK LN All CLINGING VINE DR All DEER HAVEN CT All EAGLE NEST TRL All EPHRATA DR All FEATHER RUN CT All FEATHER RUN TRL All GRAY FOX CT All GRAY HERON CT All HICKORY HOLLOW CT All HOLLY RIDGE CT All HOLLY RIDGE LN All HOUSTON WAY All HULON LN All OTTER TRL All OWL CIR All PINE LAKE DR All QUAIL HOLLOW CT All QUAIL HOLLOW LN All QUAIL LAKE DR All RAVEN TRL All SALUDA VIEW CT All WILLOW OAKS LN All WOODCOCK TRL All