Body Found in Lexington River

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is working along with West Columbia Police, Lexington Fire and EMS are actively investigating the discovery of a body.

Authorities say the body was found Thursday evening in the river along the 700 block of Joseph Walker Drive.

Officials say they are still trying determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

